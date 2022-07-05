Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.