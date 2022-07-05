OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

