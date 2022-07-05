Oppenheimer Weighs in on Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of ($3.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.42). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($8.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

