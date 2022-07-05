OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OppFi in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. OppFi has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

In other OppFi news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $27,625.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,475.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 157,712 shares of company stock valued at $495,254 in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

