Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of Opsens stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.
About Opsens (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opsens (OPSSF)
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.