Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

