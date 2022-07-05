Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,078 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of KKR opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

