Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

RHI stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

