Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,373,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,702,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,880,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,558,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,892,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:Y opened at $833.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $833.50 and its 200 day moving average is $757.70.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.