Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $302.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.33. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

