Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $524,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.2% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.70. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

