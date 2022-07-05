Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,982,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

MDB stock opened at $269.01 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,629 shares of company stock valued at $31,500,171 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

