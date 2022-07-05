Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

RF opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

