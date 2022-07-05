Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.42 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after buying an additional 128,181 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,505 shares of company stock worth $8,645,938. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

