Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.50.

FICO opened at $408.26 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

