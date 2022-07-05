Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

