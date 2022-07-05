Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $4.44 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,442,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.