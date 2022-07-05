Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 684 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

