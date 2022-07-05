Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $343,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.70.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

