Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,353.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $478.96 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $479.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.