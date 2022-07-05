Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,077 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

