Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,561 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DISH Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

DISH opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.