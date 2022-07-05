Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,432 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,303 shares of company stock worth $5,709,670 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.