Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,311 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.