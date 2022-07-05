O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

