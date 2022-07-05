Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.65

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.65 and traded as high as $69.67. Otter Tail shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 12,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

