PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Stephens decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.44. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.