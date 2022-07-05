Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,383. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

