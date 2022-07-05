Parachute Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $308,091.04 and approximately $53,476.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

