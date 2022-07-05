Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

