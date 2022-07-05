Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

