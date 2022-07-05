PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

