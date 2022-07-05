PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.