Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $770.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $770.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.14 on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
