PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

