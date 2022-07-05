Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Up 33.7% in June

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 470,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $772.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.79%.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

