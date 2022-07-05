Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

