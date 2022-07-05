Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

