Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

