Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

