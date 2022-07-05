Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

