Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.