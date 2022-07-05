Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 195,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

