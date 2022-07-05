Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 10.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 474,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.