Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

