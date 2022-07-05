Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

EXPE stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.37 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

