Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

