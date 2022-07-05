Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $482,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $173,000. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 43.3% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 82.8% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

