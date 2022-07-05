Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $746,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.