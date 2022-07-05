Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 259,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

